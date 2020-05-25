POST Board votes to exclude extremist group members from policing

The Minnesota POST Board unanimously voted to ban people who belong to or support white supremacist or extremist groups from obtaining a police officer's license.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As part of its work to modernize rules and requirements for those seeking to work in law enforcement in Minnesota, the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board has voted to update guidelines around who can become a licensed police officer.

On Thursday, the board unanimously voted to ban people who belong to or support any white supremacist or extremist groups from obtaining a license.

"I think it sets a good tone for the profession of law enforcement," said POST Board member Tanya Gladney, one of the 17 board members currently looking through every single state guideline. "We're very concerned about recruitment and officers, people actually wanting to come into the field and we're saying hey, this is going to be an honorable profession. We want you to be part of this profession."

Current rules were adopted in 1977 when the POST Board was first established, and in the decades since community attitudes and societal expectations have changed significantly. POST has been working on updates for years, but the process was made more urgent by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

"We're trying to bring ourselves in line with other licensing boards and what the community expects that a police licensing board can and should do," explained POST Board chair and Mendota Heights Police Chief Kelly McCarthy.

In response to concern from various law enforcement groups that the word "extremist" was too subjective, vague, and could be applied to religious groups, the board clarified what the term will mean in the context of police licensing. "Extremist" will refer to certain actions and ideals, and the board added a religious exemption to protect officer candidates' beliefs.

The changes need to be approved by a judge and the governor, but could go into effect later this year.

Other changes approved by the POST Board include:

It's no longer a rule that if you had a petty theft conviction can you never apply to be a police officer.

It's no longer a rule if you had a small amount of pot conviction you can never apply to be a police officer.

It's no longer a rule that if you are not a United States citizen you cannot be a police officer. If you are legally eligible to work in the U.S. and not yet a citizen you can apply to be an officer.

The board no longer has to wait for a criminal conviction to investigate an officer for bad conduct.

A provision that officers have a duty to report if they see a fellow officer demostrate bad conduct.

By law, the POST Board includes 17 members, eight from law enforcement, three from higher education, one elected official, the head of the BCA and four citizens who represent the public at large.

