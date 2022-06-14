Post Malone one-night-only event coming to Xcel Energy Center

Live Nation Concerts announced Monday that the artist will perform in St. Paul this fall for the first time since 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, GRAMMY nominated artist Post Malone will perform in Minnesota to promote his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Live Nation announced Monday that Malone would hit the stage at the Xcel Energy Center for a one-night event on September 11.

The concert tour will kickoff at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska before coming to the Twin Cities for the first time since Malone’s 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Roddy Ricch, another GRAMMY Award-winning artist,will join the tour as a featured guest. Ricch is featured on the track “Cooped Up” off Malone’s latest full-length project that released earlier this month.

The 26-year-old Malone performed shows two nights in a row at the “X” back in 2019. This time around though fans will have just one opportunity to watch the Dallas native in a “one-night-only” concert.

Billboard announced Sunday that Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” debuted at No. 2, behind only Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S.

Tickets for Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Toothache” concert tour go on sale June 17 with a presale option beginning Tuesday.





