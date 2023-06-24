Storms knock out power for tens of thousands across the metro

On Saturday afternoon more than 60,000 Xcel Energy customers were in the dark.

MINNEAPOLIS — A stormy Saturday left thousands of people without power in the Minneapolis area and surrounding suburbs.

According to Xcel Energy, more than 65,000 thousand people didn't have power as of 2:30 p.m.

KARE 11 Meteorologist Ben Dery said that tree limbs and power lines could have been knocked down by dissipating storms reported in the area.

To report an Xcel Energy power outage in your area, click here. You can also:

Text OUT to 98936

OUT to 98936 Using the Xcel Energy mobile app

Call 800-895-1999

If you've lost power, leave your refrigerator and freezer closed for as long as possible to maintain a cool temperature and check on your vulnerable and elderly neighbors.

