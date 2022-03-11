Powerball hits estimated $1.5 billion

This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. What happens if no one wins again? They keep playing.

There has not been a Powerball winner called since August which has led to the jackpot ballooning up to an estimated $1.5 billion. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, November 5.

About 183 million Powerball tickets were sold nationwide for Wednesday's drawing, according to Adam Prock with the Minnesota Lottery.

"We have never had an unclaimed Powerball jackpot winner," Prock said.

Prock says the drawings will continue until they find a winner.

What if they don't? Prock says the money will be distributed back to the states based on their sales.

"The yearly average unclaimed earnings in Minnesota is around $10 million," Prock said.

He added that it's a lot of small prizes like $1, $2, and $5 earnings that pile up over the course of a year. The unclaimed earnings are given to the state's general fund, where the money goes back into state projects ranging from education to road projects.

There was a winning ticket for a $1 million Powerball prize in Hinckley, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota Lottery, three more $50,000 winning tickets from the Nov. 2 drawing were sold at the following locations:

