Four Minnesotans won $50,000 Powerball tickets

The jackpot remains untouched at $650 million for Monday's drawing.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Four Minnesota residents had a lucky day on July 8, as each won $50,000 from their Powerball tickets.

The winning tickets were sold at gas stations in Litchfield, Little Canada, Alexandria and Moorhead. As for the Powerball jackpot, no one has won and it continues to grow at about $650 million.

The winning combination was 7-23-24-32-43 and the Powerball was 18. To win the jackpot, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball.

Lottery prizes up to $50,000 can be claimed by mail or at a Minnesota Lottery office, though it is recommended to schedule an in-person appointment ahead of time. Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on drawing days.

As for the Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot is unclaimed as well, standing at $480 million.

