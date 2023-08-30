After backlash, Prescott backs down from paid parking proposal

Business owners and residents expressed their frustration and opposition to the plan at a city council meeting earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Aug. 28, 2023.

The city of Prescott, Wisconsin is backing away from plans to add paid parking in the downtown area after significant pushback from local businesses and residents.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 30, the city said it would not move forward with "further consideration of the current proposed downtown paid parking plan" after receiving feedback from the community over the past week.

City leaders previously said the paid parking plan would help stimulate turnover and open up spots to more customers while lessening congestion, and suggested it would bring in about $75,000 in additional revenue each year.

"It's really only a couple hours, a couple days, a couple months of the year that we're that busy, the rest of the year it's a struggle," Twisted Oak Coffee House owner Matt Bronk told KARE 11 reporter Jennifer Hoff at a city council meeting Monday night. "We have enough parking downtown here."

Bronk added the downtown area is only really busy during the peak summer months, and that there's already enough free, two-hour parking in the area.

"I'm not paying big city prices and my friends are not paying big city prices," one resident said at Monday's city council meeting about the issue. "We are a small town, let's keep it small-townish."

Had the plan been approved, the city would've started charging people $1.50 per hour as soon as October.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+