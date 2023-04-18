Prescribed burns planned in Eden Prairie this spring

Just as water and flooding are often associated with the spring season - so is fire.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Every year, when the snow melts away and reveals a lot of dead vegetation, generally one of the safest things to do is to burn it away.

Officials in Eden Prairie are planning to do several prescribed prairie burns this spring.

Residents near the burn areas will be notified ahead of time with the notification occurring usually the day before the burn.

"Additional time for notifications is difficult because weather conditions change frequently," according to the city's website.

The burn typically takes about one to three hours.

Officials say the burns are planned to take place "during weather conditions that cause the least adverse effects" but residents could still notice the smoke.

Here is the list of the prescribed burn locations in Eden Prairie:

Cedar Hills Park

Cummins-Phipps-Grill House

Edenvale Park

Hidden Ponds Park

Miller Park

Nesbitt Preserve Park

Prairie Bluff Conservation Area

Riley Lake Park

Staring Lake Park

Besides rejuvenating vegetation growth and controlling invasive plants, these burns can produce new species to start growing in the area, officials say.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+