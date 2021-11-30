President Joe Biden arrives in Minnesota to discuss infrastructure

Biden is set to deliver remarks at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — President Joe Biden is in Minnesota Tuesday to highlight his $1 trillion Infrastructure Law, that he says will bring thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to Minnesota over the coming decade.

Air Force One touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport around 1:40 p.m. with U.S. lawmakers in tow, including Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Rep. Betty McCollum, who deplaned alongside the president. Waiting for them on the tarmac was Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

The president's motorcade will make its way from MSP to Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount to deliver remarks about the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is set to distribute at least $7 billion to Minnesota.

Key monetary allotments include:

Highways: $4.5 billion to improve highways

Public transportation: $818 million to improve our public transportation

Water Infrastructure: $680 million over five years to improve water infrastructure

Bridges: $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs

Broadband internet: $100 million

Wildfire protection: $20 million

Cybersecurity: $17 million

The president chose the technical college to highlight its programs already in place to train the next generation of builders and operators who will be tasked with building and maintaining much of the infrastructure in his new plan.