President Joe Biden to attend memorial service for Walter Mondale in Minneapolis Sunday

The service, which is not open to the general public, will take place starting around 1:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is planning to visit Minneapolis on Sunday, according to a news release from the White House.

The University of Minnesota confirmed the president would be paying a visit at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, at the U's Northrop Auditorium starting around 1:30 p.m. Mondale died in April 2021 at the age of 93.

This will be President Biden's second visit to the region in recent weeks. The president stopped in Superior, Wisconsin in March to discuss infrastructure proposals following his State of the State address. First lady Dr. Jill Biden also visited the Twin Cities in February to highlight child care funding.

The University of Minnesota published a list of expected speakers for the Sunday event, which includes the president himself, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

