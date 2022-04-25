President Joe Biden to visit Minneapolis on Sunday

The White House has not yet released a schedule for the President's visit, but it is the same day as a memorial service for former VP Walter Mondale.

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is planning to visit Minneapolis on Sunday, according to a news release from the White House.

The president's advisors have not yet revealed the official schedule for the visit; however, a memorial service is scheduled on Sunday afternoon at the University of Minnesota for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died in April 2021 at the age of 93.

This will be President Biden's second visit to the region in recent weeks. The president stopped in Superior, Wisconsin in March to discuss infrastructure proposals following his State of the State address. First lady Dr. Jill Biden also visited the Twin Cities in February to highlight child care funding.

