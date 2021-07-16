Twin Cities Pride makes return in 2021

The festival will run Saturday and Sunday, marking the return of one of the most popular Pride events in the country.

MINNEAPOLIS — Vendors spent Friday afternoon setting up their booths at Loring Park ahead of this weekend's Twin Cities Pride Festival, and despite some noticeable changes, things felt like old times.

Even without a parade, fireworks or concert, the two-day festival will likely draw thousands to Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday with booths open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's pretty crazy. It's pretty crazy to not be wearing a mask," said Chris Diblasi of Baraka Jewelry. "Now to be back, set up, I think people are ready to be shopping around and buying some stuff."

Especially cold treats -- which will be sold by Williams Ice Cream, run by Tylieta and Elliott Williams.

We are so excited that after 756 days, we are FINALLY having a Pride Festival!

Please join us this Saturday and Sunday from 10-6 in Loring Park

1382 Willow St, Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/FZCfLwgi4U — Twin Cities Pride (@TwinCitiesPride) July 15, 2021

"It's about to bring so many people out," Tylieta said. "This is really big to me. It gave me an adrenaline rush."

The 49th edition of Twin Cities Pride also included a "beer dabbler" on Friday night at the Sculpture Garden, as well as events Friday and Saturday at the First Avenue Mainroom -- the first full concerts at the legendary venue in sixteen months.

Elaine Kappel, who attended the beer dabbler with Bauhaus Brew Labs, said it felt "very exciting to be back," aided by nice weather and widespread vaccine availability.

"It's cool to have a change of pace," Kappel said, "and be back in 2021 full speed."

Businesses feel the boost, too.