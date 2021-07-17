Twin Cities Pride returns, without parade, concert, or Saturday night fireworks

Twin Cities Pride is back after taking the year off during COVID. Organizers are expecting a big turnout despite cancelling several marquee events.

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities Pride is back after taking the year off during COVID, but it wasn't exactly back to business as usual.

Felix Foster is the chair of the Twin Cities Pride Board of Directors.

He says the board had to make a lot of quick, and difficult decisions to pull together an in-person event this year.

“We only had about six weeks to get this together,” Foster says.

“Just a month or two ago our plan was to have 10,000 people but then we were able to do more.”

Ten thousand may sound like a lot of people, but Foster says the annual event normally brings in between 300,000 and 400,000 people over the course of a weekend.

To pull off an event of that size, pride organizers had to cut several events this year.

Foster says there won’t be a parade on Sunday, and they won’t have the big concert, or the fireworks display that they normally host on Saturday night.

“There are also about a hundred fewer vendors this year, but we still have more than 300 of them out here in the park,” Foster says.

Even though the event isn’t exactly “back to normal” this year, people at the event say the heart and soul of Twin Cities Pride is still intact.

“It’s about being around people who are supportive of who you are,” Mo Murphy says.

Murphy has been coming to Twin Cities Pride since 1993.

She says it was weird to see the event cancelled last year.

“It’s just amazing to be back around people again and to be together as a community,” Murphy says.

Twin Cities Pride will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.