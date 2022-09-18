Twin River High School 'helps humanize the role of a principal' through roller skating

After earning his Ph.D. with a dissertation on how trauma shapes high school kids, one principal is working to connect with students with roller skating.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — School is back in full swing at Two Rivers High School and Principal Al Johnson has his rollerskates ready to go.

"I started skating about seventh or eighth grade. It was some of the best times of life as far as memories," he said.

Flashing back to his days dancing to Rappers Delight, the leader of the school has a different grove he's focused on.

"It helps humanize the role of a principal and once we do that, then we can do great work," Johnson said.

He's been in the role for over a year. Previously, he worked in St. Cloud. His resume outside of education might be a surprise.

"I was a limo driver for 30 years," Johnson said. "I was a high school dropout."

Johnson didn't pursue school until later in his life and he says he couldn't have finished without support from his wife. His first principal role was at McKinley Area Learning Center, which is described on its website as an alternative learning center in St. Cloud.

Johnson earned his PhD. last year with a dissertation focused on how trauma shapes high school students. He believes every student at Two Rivers High School needs at least one adult in the building that they can talk to about anything.

"I need you happy, healthy and safe. Physically, emotionally, and mentally," he said.

The rollerskates happen to be an added bonus.

