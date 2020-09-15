Prior Lake, Blaine police looking for victims of bail scam

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Several law enforcement agencies are looking for victims of what they call a "complex" telephone scam.
The Prior Lake and Blaine Police Departments, plus several other agencies, said they're investigating a group of suspects they believe were involved.
According to investigators, the group has been calling people and telling them a loved one has been arrested, and that they need a large amount of cash for bail and attorney fees.
Police said the suspects tell victims not to report this to anyone - including the police - because a gag order is in place. The suspects send someone to the victim's home to pick up the cash. In several cases, police said this person arrived in a U-Haul rental vehicle.
If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, or have information pertaining to this scam, authorities are urging you to reach out to the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555 or police@cityofpriorlake.com.