Prior Lake High School launches investigation after 'disturbing' video shared on social media

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The principal of Prior Lake High School and district superintendent say they're investigating after a video of students using a racist slur was shared on social media.

Principal John Bezek confirmed in a statement that the "serious and disturbing racist video" was posted by a student and the school has launched an investigation into those involved.

"Racist messages like the one in the video create an environment that is hostile to learning," Bezek wrote in a letter to staff and families. "I want to assure students and staff that we are committed to their safety and emotional well-being."

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Teri Staloch echoed Bezek's message in her own statement and promised "swift and appropriate action" against those involved.

"This is something that impacts all of us in the community and we recognize the pain and hurt that is a result," Staloch wrote.