Prior Lake H.S. girls basketball team forfeits remainder of season over racist incident

School administration officials and basketball coaching staff called a racist note found in a player's gym bag "disgraceful and hurtful."

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake High School officials confirmed Thursday the girls basketball program will forfeit its last regular season game and the first round of the playoffs after a team member found a racist note in her basketball bag.

In a message sent to families involved with the girls basketball program, the school's administration and basketball coaching staff called the note "disgraceful and hurtful."

"We are deeply saddened and distraught over yet another racial incident that occurred within the PLHS community. Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, and all of our BIPOC students and athletes as we continue to work toward an environment of equity and inclusion," the message said.

According to school officials, a member of the girls basketball team found the racist note in her bag, which had been in the locker room. The school says it is interviewing members of the team, while also going through surveillance video to determine who wrote it.

The school also said the coaching staff and administration met with the entirety of the girls basketball program to discuss the incident.

"The message given was that we as a program and school will not accept or tolerate this sort of hateful speech and there are strong consequences for these actions. While the meeting was lengthy and emotional, the conversation was healthy and focused on things much bigger than basketball," the statement said.

School officials say the choice to withdraw from the team's final regular season game and the postseason was made "given the circumstances."

In response to the latest incident, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools outgoing Superintendent Teri Staloch released a statement, saying the district was "left devastated by yet another hateful message."

Staloch said administration, staff and coaches stand in solidarity with the girls basketball program's decision to end its season.

"The decision made about the remainder of the girls basketball season demonstrates swift action and a strong stance that racism is not acceptable and that there are consequences for actions. What we permit, we promote and this decisive action demonstrates support for the victim of this racism; support for all BIPOC athletes, coaches and students; and shared accountability for the culture and actions of our teams, our schools and our community."

The news comes as more schools face fallout from recent racist incidents, which has prompted the Minnesota State High School League to release a statement.

"Racial, religious, or sexual harassment is simply unacceptable in our schools. The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance," the MSHSL said in a statement. "It is essential that every effort be made, and action is taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities."

This isn't the first time students at Prior Lake have faced allegations of racism in recent months. Two other racist videos involving students prompted investigations in November and December. The first of which -- targeting a 14-year-old freshman -- prompted students to walk out of class in protest.

Other metro schools have also reported racist incidents over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, members of the Robbinsdale Cooper High School girls varsity basketball team said they were subjected to racist comments from New Prague students and adults. Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent David Engstrom later confirmed New Prague fans made "monkey noises" directed at the team.

On Feb. 23, the Robbinsdale district announced it would no longer participate in any athletic activities with New Prague High School.

A similar incident happened at a boys hockey game between New Prague and St. Louis Park on Feb. 15. According to Andrew Ewald, athletic director for St. Louis Park High School, New Prague players allegedly called a St. Louis Park player a "monkey" and used other racist references. St. Louis Park has also decided its sports teams will no longer compete with New Prague.

New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner issued a statement apologizing for the racist incidents, saying in part, "We sincerely apologize for this incident and make no excuses for the behavior. We are taking steps to work with our athletes, student body, staff and coaches so these types of incidents do not happen in the future."

Additionally, at Minnetonka High School, the head coach of the girls basketball team announced she would step down due to allegations of racism involving students and at least one player on the team.

Watch more local news: