Prior Lake-Savage superintendent: Student 'seen in video' using racist slurs is 'no longer enrolled' at district

Dr. Teri Staloch says the district intends to continue working toward creating a "safe, respectful" environment for students.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first appeared Nov. 11, 2021.

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch told KARE 11 in a statement Monday that the student seen in a video using racist language earlier this month is "no longer enrolled" in the district.

Staloch said in her statement that because of privacy laws, the district is unable to provide any more information about the Savage Police Department's investigation into the incident, nor is it able to go into details about how it addressed the alleged student conduct.

Staloch went on to say the district will continue to work toward creating a "safe, respectful" environment for students.

"Moving forward we will continue to listen to one another and work together to provide a school environment that is safe, respectful, and where every student feels a sense of belonging and love," Staloch said.

Prior Lake High School principal John Bezek also denounced the actions of the students on social media, calling the video "serious and disturbing."

The investigation began earlier this month after a video surfaced on social media showing students repeatedly using the N-word, and telling a fellow student, later identified as 14-year-old Nya Sigin, to "rot in hell."

A GoFundMe that was created for Sigin in the days following the emergence of the video has raised more than $120,000, which the fund's organizer says will be used for Sigin's college fund and to "support her family however they need."

Read below for Staloch's full statement:

Two weeks ago we all became aware of a racist video shared by a student on social media. The horrific, racist video continues to cause pain and hurt for all in our community, particularly our BIPOC students, staff and families. To be clear, our school does not tolerate racism or hate speech. Our hearts go out to the student victim and her family. We have been in contact with them and are seeking ways to support them.

Our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of our students. We have been communicating regularly with our families, students and staff. We have been convening groups to share ideas, discuss opportunities and identify ways to provide a school environment that is safe, respectful and where every student feels a sense of belonging. We are listening to the voices and the needs of our students. This work will continue as we try to heal and move forward with work that will improve the lived experience for our students. We hope this experience can help us come together as a community, in solidarity, in support of our students and the environment of respect they all deserve.

Regarding the student seen in the video, that student is no longer enrolled in Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools. Per data privacy laws, we cannot share any details about the district’s investigation or identify actions the District has taken to address student conduct as a result of its investigation. The Savage Police Department is continuing its investigation.