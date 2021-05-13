Prior Lake fire displaces 4 families

Authorities say the fire appears to have started on the outside of a center townhouse unit, and then jumped to adjoining units.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A multi-unit townhome building suffered significant damage from a fire that broke out late Thursday morning in Prior Lake.

Fire crews were dispatched to the complex at Shore Crest Drive NW and Cove Point Circle around 9:20 a.m. Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus says it appears the fire started on the exterior of a center unit and then moved outward, impacting other dwellings. In all, Steinhaus says four families have been displaced.

If there is a bit of good news, it's that two dogs trapped inside the unit were rescued by a landscape crew that was working nearby. Arnulfo Bravo says he and his coworkers were working a job when they saw the nearby building on fire.

"We saw the smoke and we ran just to see what happened, we saw the house on fire and I went there to see if everyone was OK," Bravo shared. "One person told me there were two dogs inside. I kicked the door open and then one dog came out, we tried to find the other one, and then he (Bravo's friend) saw the other dog, I grabbed the dog and we came out."

The dogs' owners later thanked the landscaper for his kindness and bravery.