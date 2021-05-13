Prior Lake fire displaces 4 families

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A multi-unit townhome building suffered significant damage from a fire that broke out late Thursday morning in Prior Lake.
Fire crews were dispatched to the complex at Shore Crest Drive NW and Cove Point Circle around 9:20 a.m. Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus says it appears the fire started on the exterior of a center unit and then moved outward, impacting other dwellings. In all, Steinhaus says four families have been displaced.
If there is a bit of good news, it's that two dogs trapped inside the unit were rescued by a landscape crew that was working nearby. Arnulfo Bravo says he and his coworkers were working a job when they saw the nearby building on fire.
"We saw the smoke and we ran just to see what happened, we saw the house on fire and I went there to see if everyone was OK," Bravo shared. "One person told me there were two dogs inside. I kicked the door open and then one dog came out, we tried to find the other one, and then he (Bravo's friend) saw the other dog, I grabbed the dog and we came out."
The dogs' owners later thanked the landscaper for his kindness and bravery.
Chief Steinhaus says at this point the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a crew from the State Fire Marshal's Office will arrive at the scene later Thursday.
MORE NEWS: Live updates: Walz expects Minnesota to beat national goal for COVID vaccinations this summer