Prisoners earn degrees through new program

About two dozen inmates from the Lino Lakes prison graduated with degrees and certificates that they earned during their time behind bars.

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Lino Lakes correctional facility welcomed its second college graduating class Tuesday.

The correctional facility partnered with Minneapolis Community and Technical College as well as Metro State University.

"Today is a very special event for our people," said Randall Bergman, the facility education director for the prison.

"A lot of people in prison, we buy into this illusion that our life is on pause while we're in prison.," said Jamar Brown, who spent hours in the classroom studying at the prison. He was awarded two degrees.

Brown pled guilty to second-degree murder for shooting and killing a man during a drug deal in 2017.

He says his world was small when that happened. He was 17 years old.

"I wasn't exposed to a lot," he said. "It wasn't a lot of people coming from our community to tell you to conversate and talk to us and tell us like hey, you can go to college and there are scholarships, you can do this."

About 30 years ago, people doing time could get federally funded higher education. In 2021, that was reinstated.

"I figured it was time to do something different," said Brown.

