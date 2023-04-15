Procession follows funeral for Wisconsin police officers killed in line of duty

The 12-mile procession brought together people from across the country with the majority of law enforcement from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

CHETEK, Wis. — An honor guard ceremony and procession honored the lives of Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach, following their funeral Saturday. The Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty.

“Felt sad. That I’m sorry that that happened,” said Collin Frieburg.

Frieburg said he remembered Briedenbach for her big smile and enjoyed seeing her in his elementary school on occasion.

Mike Hitt stood along the route with his family and a flag.

“Well, they sacrificed their lives for us, this is our little bit that we can do back for them,” Hitt said.

Carol Anderson said she knew Breidenbach and coming to terms with what happened is difficult.

“23 and 32, they were still young and had more of their lives,” Anderson said.

Scott Jensen stood nearby and echoed that sentiment.

“I just keep on thinking these young people in their prime of their life are gone.”

Rachel Frieburg stood along the route with her sons and said, through all that has happened, she has hope.

“All the bad and icky in the world, it’s good to see this, it’s like there are good people out there and there is hope,” Frieburg said.

