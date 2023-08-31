Procession held for longtime Belle Plaine firefighter killed

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — A procession was held Thursday for a longtime Belle Plaine firefighter who was struck and killed by a dump truck in Plymouth.
Lieutenant Mike Gau, 54, died Wednesday after he was hit while working in a construction zone at Rockford Road and Nathan Lane North.
The procession began on Highway 62 and continued onto Interstate 494 and Highway 169 before going through Belle Plaine to the funeral home.
"Our friends as Henderson Fire said it best 'Mike could usually be located by following the laughs on a fire ground. He will be greatly missed,'" the Belle Plaine Fire Department Relief Association posted on Facebook. Several other fire departments posted tributes to Gau, including the Montgomery Fire Department, which hung a flag from a ladder truck in memory of the fallen firefighter.
