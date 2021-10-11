Proctor football coach steps down amid investigation

PROCTOR, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired Oct. 1, 2021.
Proctor High School head football coach Derek Parendo is on a personal leave of absence at the school district amid an investigation into alleged "student misconduct."
Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking released this statement to Duluth NBC-affiliate KBJR Monday night:
"Derek Parendo is on a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the 2021-2022 School year. Derek has resigned from all positions with the School District at the end of the 2021-2022 school year."
The 2021 football season was canceled after police received a complaint of alleged student misconduct involving the program.
Police confirmed they are investigating a complaint against the football program, but due to the allegations involving juveniles, little information on the allegations could be released.