Proctor football coach steps down amid investigation

Proctor High School head football coach Derek Parendo is on a personal leave of absence at the school district amid an investigation into alleged "student misconduct."

Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking released this statement to Duluth NBC-affiliate KBJR Monday night:

"Derek Parendo is on a personal leave of absence for the remainder of the 2021-2022 School year. Derek has resigned from all positions with the School District at the end of the 2021-2022 school year."

The 2021 football season was canceled after police received a complaint of alleged student misconduct involving the program.