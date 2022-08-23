Parents of Proctor H.S. football sexual assault victim file lawsuit

The suit claims the football coaching staff and district officials knew about a long-held practice of hazing football players and did nothing about it.

The parents of a Proctor High School football player sexually assaulted last fall in a high-profile incident have filed a federal lawsuit against the coaching staff and district officials, alleging the attack was part of a long-held practice they knew about and did nothing to stop.

An 18-year-old Proctor football player was given probation in June, but forced to register as a predatory offender for the next decade after sexually assaulting his then-15-year-old teammate with a toilet plunger following a practice. Investigators say a number of teammates chased the victim and then held him down while their teammate assaulted him with the plunger.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court, states that then-head coach Derek Parendo and his staff, now-retired school superintendent John Engelking and the Proctor School District knew about the allegedly long-held practice of hazing players in the football program with a plunger but did nothing to stop it. The legal action was filed in federal court as the victim's parents allege his civil rights were violated.

Among the allegations made by the victim's parents are that practice of plunger hazing was brought to the attention of the superintendent, athletic director, and student guidance counselors on multiple occasions over the years but it was not addressed. It also says there was no supervision by the coaching staff following the practice on Sept. 6, 2021, allowing the attack to take place.

His parents say the victim of the sexual assault has suffered embarrassment, humiliation, fear of retaliation, intimidation, breach of trust, and continuing anxiety and depression as a result of the attack. During the sentencing of his attacker, the victim's mother read a statement about how the incident has negatively impacted both the teen and their entire family.

Parendo stepped down following the attack, and the remainder of the football season was canceled. Engelking has since retired.

The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $75,000 and coverage of all attorneys fees, to be determined by a jury.

