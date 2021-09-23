Proctor H.S. football program on hold following misconduct allegations

Police confirmed they are investigating a complaint involving juveniles, but offered few other details.

PROCTOR, Minn. — Proctor Police confirm they are investing a complaint of student misconduct involving the local high school football program.

Proctor High School was scheduled to play Aitken on Friday, but that game is in doubt as all activities involving the football program have been put on hold as the allegations are checked out.

"At this point, the specific allegations and the nature of the complaint are not public data," said Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking. "Because student data is protected under the Minnesota Data Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we can't comment further on the investigation."

Police Chief Kent Gaidis confirms that little information on the allegations can be released as those involved are juveniles. He does ask that anyone who knows about the alleged misconduct or the situation surrounding it contact Proctor Police.

Both Superintendent Engelking and Proctor Activities Director Anthony Wood say the school is cooperating fully with police as they investigate.