Protesters march in south Minneapolis after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin posts bond

Court records show he posted non-cash bond of $1 million on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — Protesters are marching near Peavey Field Park in Minneapolis Wednesday night after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin posted bond earlier in the day.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after bystander video showed him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes.

Three other former MPD officers are also charged with aiding and abetting in the death, which ignited protests and cries for racial justice locally, nationally and globally.