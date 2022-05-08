Pro-choice protests outside Maryland homes of Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh

"No uterus, no opinion" chanted the crowd that vows to return to the Chevy Chase neighborhood again.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Rain did not stop dozens of pro-choice protesters that took to the streets of Chevy Chase, Md. to pay a visit to the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“You don’t get to take away my bodily autonomy and get enjoy your Saturday at home. You can do one or the other," said Nikki Enfield who is outraged by the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade., ending the constitutional right to abortion.

The first stop, Justice Kavanaugh’s home, where chants of "No uterus, no opinion" were greeted by Montgomery County police officers.

Organizers asked the crowd to continue moving to avoid arrests and allow the flow of traffic in the residential area.

Protesters have arrived to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home chanting "No uterus, no opinion"

The second stop, Justice Roberts' home where protesters yelled "the world is watching," and where DC Metro police officers were also on standby.

For months Lacie Wooten-Holway has been holding candlelight vigils, in front of Justice Kavanagh’s home but since the leak, she says the crowd has gotten bigger. “If you take away our choices, we will riot”, says Wooten-Holway who has had an abortion and is a sexual assault survivor.

The crowd was received with support from residents and drivers, but organizers say that some neighbors have called their events disrespectful and disruptive. One driver yelled insults and profanity as the crowd headed back to Kavanaugh's house for the second time.

The protests also drew a response from the Biden administration, with outgoing Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeting:

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety.

“It is such a high stake situation that if it is a little noisy in the neighborhood, in comparison to what people in the country are facing, it’s not a big deal," said Emily Ewers, a Chevy Chase resident.

Stop #2: Chief Justice Roberts' home with people chanting, "the whole world is watching!"

Protests are set to continue throughout the week in front of the Supreme Court of the United States and also in front of Justice Samuel Alito's Washington residence. Wooten-Holway will be back leading people through the streets of Chevy Chase on Wednesday.