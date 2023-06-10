Library bound? Grab a book — and a free state parks pass

At the Webber Park Library in Minneapolis, along with 99 other participating libraries, you can find the DNR's library park passes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — At many participating libraries across Minnesota, you can check out a book — and a state park pass.

At the Webber Park Library in Minneapolis, along with 99 other participating libraries, you can find the DNR's library park passes. The passes are free to check out with a library card and each one is good for one week.

At Webber Park specifically, Alexis Phillips, the patron experience supervisor said the passes have been hard to keep in circulation because they've been so popular.

"This week specifically it's a huge demand," she said. "We've had people calling, and of course those who planned ahead already had them. This is the week for it for sure."

Why, at the library, of all places? DNR partnership development consultant Arielle Courtney says, "Why not?"

"They're not only access to information and books, they're community hubs where people come for all sorts of needs," Courtney said.

Courtney said this all started with a pilot project several years ago, and after much positive feedback (only negative ones being people wanted even more free passes in circulation), they decided to bring it statewide. The DNR has been intentional about which libraries participate too.

"We decided that the best course of action for the program was to offer it in primarily lower income communities," Courtney explained. "So libraries that participate meet a criteria of being in a city that has a household annual income median of $58,000 or less, or where 40% of households are eligible for free and reduced lunch in a school district."

So far, the program has been popular among folks who know about it, but both the library systems and the DNR are working to spread the word even further.

"A lot of patrons are surprised," Phillips said. "Sometimes their reactions are like, 'What's this?' Or they'll see us talking to someone and be like, 'Wait, you do what?' So people are really happy and excited because a lot of times when you're going out any money you can save is more that you can stretch for your family."

Passes are valid for a week, and depending on the library location, there may be more or fewer passes available to check out. Courtney said there are a total of 175 free passes currently in circulation throughout the state.

There are no limits to how many times a person can check a pass out, and the libraries will not ask for proof of income.

To see if your library is participating in the program, you can find a list here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: