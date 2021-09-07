Public memorial service for Leneal Frazier to be held at Shiloh Temple Monday

Frazier was killed after a Minneapolis police officer crashed into his car during a chase earlier this month.

Leneal Frazier, the man killed after a Minneapolis police officer crashed his car while chasing another vehicle, will be eulogized during a service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries Monday afternoon.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd's family and is also representing Frazier's family, will speak at the service, and Bishop Richard D. Howell will deliver the eulogy.

According to a press release from Crump, members of George Floyd's family will attend the service, which starts at noon at 1201 W. Broadway Avenue North.

Following the early morning crash on July 6, Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder told reporters that the Minneapolis officer was pursuing an armed robbery and carjacking suspect on Lyndale Avenue when the police cruiser entered the intersection at 41st Street and hit a car driving westbound. It then hit another vehicle traveling south on Lyndale. The driver of the westbound vehicle, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 40-year-old Leneal Frazier, was killed.

Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teen who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's murder in May 2020, posted on her Facebook page that Leneal was her uncle.

In the post, Darnella wrote that the Minneapolis police "took an innocent life trying to catch someone else" and questioned why the officers continued the pursuit.

The day after the fatal crash, attorney Jeff Storms, Crump's co-counsel, announced the family would pursue a civil lawsuit but was waiting for more details about the incident.