Public workers, city of St. Paul reach tentative deal

Members of three unions, who represent employees who plow snow, repair potholes and handle sewer and water operations, will vote Thursday on a new agreement.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A tentative deal was reached between more than 200 public employees and the city of St. Paul late Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the three labor unions representing the employees.

Members of the Teamsters Local 120, LIUNA Local 363 and Operating Engineers Local 49 will vote on Thursday, and if it's approved, a strike will be avoided.

The details of the agreement have not yet been released.

"On Monday night, the Tri-Council and city of St. Paul reached a tentative agreement, and no strike is being called at this time," Jonathan Young with IUOE Local 49 said in a statement. "Members of the Tri-Council will vote on the agreement Thursday. The agreement is not final until accepted by members."

The three unions, which represent employees who plow snow, repair potholes, and handle sewer and water operations, authorized a strike earlier this month as they pushed for safer working conditions, more staffing and better pay for the employees.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: