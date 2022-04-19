x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

'Unknown number of puppies' die in central Minnesota shed fire

Officials say the shed in Leaf River Township was being used to house recently bred puppies.
Credit: Thinkstock
Fire file photo

WADENA, Minn. — Authorities say an unknown number of puppies died in a shed fire Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Wadena Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in Leaf River Township — located about 50 miles west of Brainerd — just before 12:50 p.m. When crews arrived, the shed, which was being used to house recently bred puppies, was fully engulfed. The press release says an "unknown number of puppies" died.

Officials say they believe the fire started from a heat lamp inside the shed.

MORE NEWS: FBI investigating alleged threats made toward Minneapolis City Council members

MORE NEWS: Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Employees at Target HQ given option to work from home or in-person