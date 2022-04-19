'Unknown number of puppies' die in central Minnesota shed fire

WADENA, Minn. — Authorities say an unknown number of puppies died in a shed fire Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota.
According to a press release from the Wadena Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in Leaf River Township — located about 50 miles west of Brainerd — just before 12:50 p.m. When crews arrived, the shed, which was being used to house recently bred puppies, was fully engulfed. The press release says an "unknown number of puppies" died.
Officials say they believe the fire started from a heat lamp inside the shed.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: