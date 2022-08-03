Purple carrot-seed moth found in Minnesota

The insect is known to be invasive and feed on plants in the carrot family.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A species of moth known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time ever in Minnesota.

According to the MN Department of Agriculture (MDA), the moth is known to be an invasive insect that is native to Western Europe, Russia, and China. It feeds on plants in the carrot family such as coriander, dill and fennel.

“The impact of this insect is currently unknown, but because it is associated with the flowers and not the roots of plants, impact on carrots, celery, and parsnip crops should be minimal,” said Supervisor of the MDA’s Pest Detection Unit Angie Ambourn. “Crops that are commonly grown for seed, like fennel, dill and coriander, might be where we see the greater impact.”

A resident near Stillwater first noticed the insect on their dill plants. The purple carrot-seed caterpillars are "dark and distinctive" and can be "green or reddish with many white spots on their bodies," the MDA says. They feed on flowers and tie plants with their webbing, which can make herbs like dill unusable.

The MDA is asking gardeners in the area to report any findings of the insect. Residents can report suspected purple carrot-seed moth to the MDA’s Report a Pest line by visiting www.mda.state.mn.us/reportapest or calling 1-888-545-6684.

