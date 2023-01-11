Minneapolis needs public's help in adopting more dogs and cats

The request is due to the extremely high number of dogs and cats currently being sheltered by the city.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you've been thinking about adopting or fostering a pet, now is a good time to help the city of Minneapolis and add a new four-legged friend to your home.

Minneapolis Animal Care & Control said it needs to free up more space at its shelters.

City officials said it's "now at capacity with 98 animals being housed" at its animal welfare division – a 47% increase from this time last year, according to a news release.

City officials say these statistics include animals at Minneapolis' shelters and pets being cared for in the Animal Care & Control's foster program, which is also facing capacity issues.

"In just the past 11 days, 139 animals were brought to Animal Care & Control, which is a 57.5% increase from the same time in 2022," according to the release.

Among the animals housed in Minneapolis, 36 were brought in as legal cases or protective custody – which is a 58% increase from last year. Forty animals have been given to the city by their owners – up 67.5% from 2022.

City officials say many of the pet owners who surrendered their animals said housing issues were the reason.

The city is looking for people who are willing to adopt or foster and is "particularly interested in seasoned pet owners who can take care of dogs that require more experienced handlers."

City officials say all adoption fees are waived, and the animals will be vaccinated, sterilized, and microchipped.