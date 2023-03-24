Queen + Adam Lambert coming to rock the Twin Cities

The legendary band will play Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 27, 2023.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Queen and Adam Lambert are back on the road and coming to the Twin Cities this fall!

The band, with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, is set to perform at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 27 as part of The Rhapsody Tour, which was first launched in 2019.

May, Taylor and Adam Lambert of American Idol fame return to the stage after nearly four years, kicking off the new leg of the tour on Oct. 4. The set list includes some of the band's iconic anthems, including "Don't Stop Me Now," "We Will Rock You," and "Somebody to Love."

The Rhapsody Tour is at its core "a tribute" to late artist and former Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury’s "majestic legacy," according to a press release.

Tickets for general admission go on sale beginning March 31 at 10 a.m. CST. You can find more information on the tour and purchase tickets on the Live Nation website.

