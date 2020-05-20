Questions remain for salons as they prepare to reopen

The general manager of Sola Salon Studios in Edina says he's waiting on clarification from the Board of Cosmetology.

EDINA, Minn. — The Governor's announcement Wednesday afternoon that salons and barber shops could reopen with limited capacity came as welcome news to Megan Kirk.

She's a stylist, who owns her own business and rents a space at Sola Salon Studios in Edina. She's been out of work for about nine weeks.

"Really financially, it's a significant, significant impact for us. We're not making money. Just like bars and restaurants, and any other business that has been closed," she said. "But there's really nothing we can do to change that. You know, I can send product out, but I can't do your hair through the mail. So, it's been really tough."

Kirk says she's ready to be back. She says stylists in the state already adhere to cleaning standards, so frequent sanitizing of her space won't be a problem.

However, she and the salon's general manager, Steve Kvasnik, say they're waiting for more clarification from the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology.

For instance, the state is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. So will facials be allowed? What about lip waxes?

Kvasnik points out the setup at Sola Salon Studios. Each stylist rents their own fully enclosed studio, which they operate as their own business. Kvasnik wonders whether the state's 25-percent capacity rule will apply to each individual business, or the entire salon space.

A post on the Board of Cosmetology's Facebook page Wednesday instructed salons to "reduce occupant capacity to no more than 25% of fire code occupancy." With a 6,000 square foot salon space, and stylists and their clients separated by walls, Kvasnik wonders if a capacity rule based on square footage would even affect his salon.

"Every single studio is built for one-on-one services as it is," he said.

Kvasnik says they have been stocking up on PPE in preparation of reopening. He says doors will be locked and opened only for customers with appointments.

Kirk says she's been waiting to book clients until getting the official "green light" to reopen. Even now, she's unsure how many she'll be able to fit into one day.