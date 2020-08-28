Quieter night in Minneapolis still leads to dozens of arrests

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers and DNR officers made 49 arrests overnight across the city. Most were curfew violations.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday night was quiet in Minneapolis, but officers still arrested dozens of people after a curfew went into effect in an environment one community leader called a "tinderbox."

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers and DNR officers made 49 arrests overnight across the city. Most were for curfew violations and one was for under 21 consumption. Several knives were confiscated and no injuries were reported.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder also said Thursday night that 30 arrests were made in the first hour of curfew, between 8 and 9 p.m., and one illegal gun was taken away.

Law enforcement presence across the city was increased, and hundreds of Minnesota National Guard soldiers activated, after unrest Wednesday night involving looting and four fires.

The rioting was prompted by rumors about a police shooting on Nicollet Mall Wednesday, after a homicide suspect took his own life while surrounded by police officers.

Minneapolis police released the video of the suicide in order to dispel misinformation, but later took it down "after receiving feedback from the community."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey enacted a curfew late Wednesday night as police tried to control the crowds, and on Thursday announced that it would again be extended from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also put a curfew in place Thursday night.

It's not yet clear whether curfews will be extended for a third night on Friday.

"There is so much distrust in the community and in our city that it's only a small spark to get it started," Donna Morris, program director for A Mother's Love, said Thursday.