20-year-old driver charged in fatal Robbinsdale crash

The 20-year-old Minneapolis man did not have a Minnesota driver's license at the time of the crash, which killed Emily Gerding and severely injured her husband.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — The driver accused of killing a woman and critically injuring her husband in a car crash in Robbinsdale on July 8 is now charged with her death.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Quintin Hudson was charged in Hennepin County Court with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle causing death, fleeing police in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm after crashing into Emily and John Gerding's car.

According to police, a Robbinsdale police officer tried to pull over Hudson around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 for speeding. A criminal complaint alleges Hudson, who had an instruction permit but not a Minnesota driver's license, was driving a Tesla at 54-55 mph in a 30 mph zone. Hudson fled from the officer before crashing into the Gerdings on 36th Avenue.

The Gerdings, who were both 34 years old and from Crystal, worked as special education teachers in the Anoka-Hennepin School District and were preparing to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in August.

The pair has two daughters, a 6-year-old and an almost 3-year-old, who were not in the car at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe page set up by family members has raised more than $117,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The family is facing significant expenses for Emily's funeral, John's ongoing medical care, and looking toward their girls' future. All donations will go to John and their girls," the page said.

In a CaringBridge update for John, the family said he is expected to have surgery for to fix a broken wrist and leg on Tuesday, July 11.

