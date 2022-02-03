Racist message in bathroom at Prior Lake High School

School officials say counselors are available for students if they'd like to discuss any of the recent incidents.

Prior Lake High School officials say they're investigating an incident where a racist message was written in one of the girls bathrooms at the school.

A letter was sent out to staff members and students' families confirming the incident.

"We will not tolerate this behavior that inflicts racial harm and prevents our students from learning in a safe environment," the letter reads. "These actions continue to work to divide us and it must stop. We believe everyone in our schools needs to be the accountable for their words and actions."

School officials say counselors are available for students if they'd like to discuss any of the recent incidents, which also includes a recent report of a Prior Lake girls basketball player receiving a racist note in her bag in the locker room.

Following reports of the note, the Prior Lake girls basketball team forfeited its last regular-season game and its first playoff game, ending their season. The team's coach, Demondi Johnson, also announced his resignation via Twitter, saying in part, "I hope those involved can be educated, be held accountable, heal their hearts of hatred, and learn to love those who look different from them."

Last year, two racist videos involving students from Prior Lake prompted investigations in November and December. The first of which — targeting a 14-year-old freshman — prompted students to walk out of class in protest.

The most recent incident comes as more schools face fallout from recent racism, which prompted the Minnesota State High School League to release a statement.

"Racial, religious, or sexual harassment is simply unacceptable in our schools. The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance," the MSHSL said in a statement. "It is essential that every effort be made, and action is taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities."

