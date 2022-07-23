Rain and security concerns impact crowds ahead of Aquatennial fireworks show.

Unpredictable weather led to a slow start to the last day of Aquatennial, but the annual fireworks show figures to remain a big draw.

MINNEAPOLIS — In normal years, the Aquatennial fireworks show in Minneapolis is the kind of even that demands advance planning for prime viewing.

"I have about 20 people coming," said Anne Evasku, who was set up inside a large tent before noon on Saturday. 'That's why I secure this and cover myself from the sun, but in this case it's protection from the rain.

That rain, and the threat of severe weather put a big damper on the final day of Aquatennial festivities in downtown Minneapolis. Several events near the Stone Arch Bridge were sparsely attended while rain fell in the early afternoon.

"This is really scarce. I mean, usually there is 10,000 people here by now," said Tim Cahak. "With the rain, I think people are just waiting. Hoping that the rain will stop before the fireworks start."

Organizers are also hoping that increased security measures following recent violence in the area near the popular bridge would help crowds feel comfortable coming downtown.

Minneapolis police have had support from several other departments throughout the Aquatennial events this week, while managing to keep festivities safe.

"I feel good," Cahak said. "I'm not concerned at all with the security or my safety or my company's safety."

A bigger concern on Saturday might simply be congestion. Part of the added safety precautions is several road blockades, which added a bit of confusion for those looking to come down and park.

"Plan ahead as you're coming down to the Target Fireworks tonight," said Mark Remme with the Minneapolis Downtown Council. "Visit www.Aquatennial.com/fireworks and we have parking information there, you can find free ride passes with Metro Transit if you would like to use transit to come down here, and there are different maps as well to kind of give you an idea of what's happening leading up to the fireworks at 10:00."

"This whole area will be completely wall to wall people by tonight," Evasku said. "I think the Aquatennial fireworks are rated in the top five in the country. When you see them, they are amazing."

"It's going to be a fantastic show," Remme said. "It's a pyro-musical, so not only is it the fireworks display, but it's also fully choreographed down to one one-hundredth of a beat to a simulcast that you can listen to as well."

