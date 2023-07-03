Rain brings relief to northeast MN; burning restrictions lifted

The DNR said it will continue to monitor conditions and adjust burning restrictions as necessary.

MINNEAPOLIS — After recent bouts of rain brought some relief to parts of northeastern Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced burning restrictions would be lifted just in time for the July Fourth holiday.

The counties affected include Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis. The DNR said while rain has reduced the risk of wildfires, it hasn't completely eliminated it. The agency is still asking the public to stay alert and conscious of fire danger.

“While conditions have improved, we’re not fully out of the woods with fire danger this summer," said Karen Harrison, a wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR, in a statement. "It’s still important for people to follow wildfire prevention tips such as proper campfire safety, using caution with fireworks, and checking fire danger before doing any burning.”

With the lifted restrictions — beginning Monday, July 3 at 6 p.m. — Minnesotans in the aforementioned counties are allowed to: "ignite fireworks on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your local community for any additional restrictions); campfires for dispersed, remote, backpacking, or backcountry camping; and burning permits for brush or yard waste."

The DNR said it will continue to monitor conditions and adjust burning restrictions as necessary. In the meantime, the DNR offers these tips:

Ignite fireworks away from dry grasses or other flammable material.

Keep campfires small (3 feet in diameter by 3 feet in height or smaller) in an established fire ring.

Never leave a campfire unattended.

Make sure your fire is out cold before leaving. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.

Make sure OHVs have a spark arrestor and try to park on pavement or gravel, when possible, to avoid igniting a wildfire.

For updates on burning restrictions across Minnesota this summer, visit the DNR's website.

