Southern Minnesota drug task force seizes 'rainbow' fentanyl for the first time

Drug task force agents seized the multi-colored pills while performing a search warrant in Mankato Sept. 16.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it seized "rainbow" fentanyl for the first time on Friday, after executing a search warrant in southern Minnesota.

The MRVDTF said in a press release Monday that drug task force agents recovered the multi-colored pills last week at a residence in Mankato where a shooting incident occurred Friday morning.

Authorities say the "rainbow" fentanyl comes in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, intending to target younger individuals. The pills are stamped with the letter "M" on one side, and the number "30" on the other.

Up until Friday, the drug task force said that "all of the fentanyl pills seized so far in this area have been blue in color."

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, the Centers for Disease Control says.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says, "Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country."

DEA agents have seized the brightly colored pills in at least 21 states across the U.S.

MRVDTF Commander Jeff Wersal said in a statement, "It is very important to talk with your kids, friends and loved ones about not taking any pill unless it is prescribed to you by a doctor."

When reached for additional comment, Wersal told KARE 11 that while it was his agency's first "rainbow" fentanyl seizure, he "doubts" it's the first seizure to happen statewide.

KARE 11 has reached out to drug task force agencies in several other counties for comment on potential seizures but has not yet heard back.

Anyone who finds a colored pill or powdered substance should call 911 immediately, authorities say.

Watch more local news: