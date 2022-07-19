Ramp closures to impact Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis

Multiple closures along I-94 in downtown Minneapolis will impact local traffic starting Monday July 25, at 5 a.m.

As part of the I-94 and I-394 project, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced two ramp closures from North 3rd Street to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to North 4th Street, which will allow crews to repair the ramps that connect I-94 and I-394 to downtown Minneapolis.

The westbound ramp will close beginning July 25, while the eastbound ramp will be closed in early to mid-August, according to MnDOT in a recent press release. A more specific date regarding the closure of the eastbound ramp will be announced closer to the start of construction.

To combat these changes, MnDOT is recommending motorists use the following detours:

Ramp detours from N. 3rd Street to Westbound I-94 entrance : 2nd Avenue to Washington Avenue to the ramp from 22nd Avenue to westbound I-94.

: 2nd Avenue to Washington Avenue to the ramp from 22nd Avenue to westbound I-94. Ramp detour from eastbound I-94 to N. 4th Street exit: Eastbound I-94 to Lyndale Avenue to 7th Street to 1st Avenue.

MnDOT also recommended that commuters plan ahead and allow for extra time when planning their drive. Both ramps are expected to reopen in early September.

