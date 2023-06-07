Ramsey County approves $14.4 million to go toward affordable housing

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved more than $14 million in funding Tuesday for affordable housing.
The county will invest $14.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for eight affordable housing development projects. According to the county, the money satisfies the county's commitment to dedicate $37 million toward affordable housing infrastructure.
“This is a major step forward in our years-long work to expand affordable housing,” said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo in a press release. “There is an urgent and evident need for affordable housing in Ramsey County and we are proud to have accomplished this goal in the face of a housing crisis.”
Projects funded by the ARPA over the past two years are expected to add 406 new affordable rental units, helping residents who earn at or below 30% Area Median Income (AMI).
“Access to safe, affordable housing a basic human right,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a release. “These projects invest directly in the well-being of our community and will provide many of our most vulnerable residents the opportunity to build a foundation.”
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.