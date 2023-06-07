Ramsey County approves $14.4 million to go toward affordable housing

Projects funded by the ARPA over the past two years are expected to add 406 new affordable rental units to make housing available to low income residents.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved more than $14 million in funding Tuesday for affordable housing.

The county will invest $14.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for eight affordable housing development projects. According to the county, the money satisfies the county's commitment to dedicate $37 million toward affordable housing infrastructure.

“This is a major step forward in our years-long work to expand affordable housing,” said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo in a press release. “There is an urgent and evident need for affordable housing in Ramsey County and we are proud to have accomplished this goal in the face of a housing crisis.”

Projects funded by the ARPA over the past two years are expected to add 406 new affordable rental units, helping residents who earn at or below 30% Area Median Income (AMI).

“Access to safe, affordable housing a basic human right,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter in a release. “These projects invest directly in the well-being of our community and will provide many of our most vulnerable residents the opportunity to build a foundation.”

