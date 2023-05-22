Ramsey Co. Parks and Rec contractor killed in ATV crash

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the man was contracted to do a controlled burn in the Fish Creek Recreational Area.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said a contract worker with the county's parks and recreational system was killed in an ATV crash in St. Paul on Monday.

According to officials, a 26-year-old man from Lino Lakes was contracted to do a controlled burn in the Fish Creek Recreation Area near Point Douglas Road South.

Police say the man was killed when the ATV he was riding rolled onto its side and landed on him.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office believes it was accidental.

KARE 11 will update this story will more details as they become available.

