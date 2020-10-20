Ramsey County agrees to lease Bethesda Hospital for homeless shelter

The lease will be 18-months in length, and is expected to cost $1.1 million.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ramsey County officials have forged an agreement to lease Bethesda Hospital and use it as a homeless shelter.

A news release from the county says the lease will be 18-months in length and its expected to cost $1.1 million. The agreement provides 100 beds to those experiencing homelessness.

“There is a clear and urgent need to provide shelter for members of our community who are experiencing homelessness right now, and the situation is only becoming more perilous as temperatures drop,” said Ramsey County Board Chair Toni Carter. “With the approval of this agreement, the Bethesda site can continue to serve those in need to benefit the community as it has for many decades.”

Officials say they are taking measures to address safety concerns in the area, after residents of the Frogtown neighborhood expressed concerns about security.

There will be 24/7 security personnel on the premises who will be patrolling the space and surrounding area. A 24/7 hotline will be provided to those who live in the neighborhood to address concerns, officials said.