Ramsey County to end felony prosecutions from non-public safety traffic stops

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said these stops disproportionately affect communities of color and undermine people's trust in police.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on April 22, 2021.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is set to announce "a new county-wide policy aimed at fundamentally changing the use of non-public safety traffic stops by police."

Choi and other leaders, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, will hold a 1 p.m. press conference to provide more details about the new policy. KARE 11 will stream the press conference live on kare11.com and on our YouTube channel.

A Tuesday morning press release from Choi's office states that non-public safety stops generally happen when a driver is stopped for an equipment violation "to seek evidence of a more serious crime." According to the release, Choi, Carter and other officials will announce a policy ending felony prosecution resulting from these stops.

"These types of stops disproportionally affect Black and brown communities and undermine the trust in the work police do every day to serve and protect the public," the press release states.

Choi said local law enforcement, philanthropic leaders, county residents and national partners like the Vera Institute of Justice worked together to develop the new policy.