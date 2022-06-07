Officials call off Ramsey County Fair

In a statement, Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter said there were "too many outstanding arrangements, requirements and unknown financial challenges."

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off.

An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation.

"The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County," Suiter said in the statement, which was obtained by KARE 11. "The Fair Board will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023."

Allison Winrers, Interim Director of Communications & Public Relations for Ramsey County, said there were discussions about a land use agreement with the Fair Board prior to the announcement. Winters added that they were on track to have a signed agreement in place before this summer's fair, which was scheduled to take place July 14-17.

"Ramsey County looks forward to continuing to work with the Fair Board to prepare for a successful 2023 fair," said Winters.

The Ramsey County Fair has been around since 1913.

KARE 11 reached out to Suiter and the broader Fair Board for a statement, but have not yet heard back.

MORE NEWS: MSHSL Board approves NIL policy for students

Watch more local news: