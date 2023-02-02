Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies rescue dog thrown from stolen car

The sheriff's office said the puppy, named Taho, was thrown onto I-694 by several carjacking suspects as they were being pursued by police Monday night.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has a new four-legged friend hanging around the building after deputies rescued a puppy that was thrown from a car during a police chase Monday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies began pursuing a stolen car with several carjacking suspects inside near County Road C and Little Canada Road. A 911 call reported that a woman had been carjacked and shot, and that the stolen car was the one currently being chased by deputies.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the suspects refused to stop for deputies and attempted to carjack another person that was pulled over on the side of the road. The suspects displayed a gun during the carjacking, which was thwarted by officers who caught up to the scene.

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly started traveling the wrong way on Interstate 694, and as deputies followed, a white object was thrown from the passenger's side door and onto the freeway. Deputies were eventually able to stop the carjackers using a PIT maneuver, but when the car came to a stop, two suspects fled from the scene.

Officers found two females inside the car, one of whom appeared to be overdosing. Medics were called, and both were taken into custody.

At that point, deputies learned that the suspects made a false 911 call and no one had actually been shot, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

After reviewing video footage of the pursuit, deputies realized the white object thrown from the car was a puppy. Tuesday morning, they launched a search for the dog and found him alive and hiding in the snow about 50 yards from where he was thrown.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Puppy Thrown from Stolen Car by Carjacking Suspects Around 11:00 pm Monday... Posted by Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The puppy, named Taho by the department, had a broken leg and other injuries but is expected to survive.

Taho will stay with the sheriff's office and be fostered by a dog lover in the department. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Foundation is accepting donations to help cover Taho's medical costs, which have already totaled $4,500.

