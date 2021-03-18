Ramsey Co. squad car bursts into flames after being struck

A deputy told KARE 11 that a repeat offender in a stolen car hit the squad while fleeing officers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Ramsey County deputy is recovering from multiple injuries after his squad SUV was struck by a suspect fleeing police in a car that was reportedly stolen.

The incident occurred overnight near the intersection of County Road 96 and Highway 10. A deputy told KARE 11 that the Mounds View police spotted a car that had been reported as stolen, and when they tried to stop it the driver fled.

Ramsey County was called in to assist, and the deputy involved responded to the call with lights and sirens on. He was headed westbound when the suspect vehicle allegedly ran a red light and hit the deputy's Ford Explorer squad vehicle.

The squad then burst into flames.

A post from the Ramsey County Deputies’ Federation Facebook page says the deputy suffered a broken kneecap, fractured ribs, a bruised lung and possible head injury. The post says the suspect who fled police was not injured in the crash.