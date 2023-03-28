Ramsey couple killed in Kenya

A Change.org petition is calling on the State Department to work with the Kenyan government to investigate the deaths.

RAMSEY, Minn. — Friends and family were invited to a vigil in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night for a Ramsey couple that was reportedly killed in Kenya last week.

According to a GoFundMe started on behalf of the family, Edward and Grace Morema were killed at their home in Nyamakoroto village, Nyamira County on March 21. The couple, who also lived in Anoka County, leave behind five children, four of whom live in the Twin Cities and one who lives in Kenya, the fundraiser said.

The vigil will be from 4-6 p.m. at Centennial Park.

A Change.org petition calling for the U.S. Department of State to work with the Kenyan government on investigating the Morema's killings has more than 700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the local media outlet Nation Africa, police arrested two suspects over the weekend in connection to the killings.

