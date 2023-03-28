Ramsey couple killed in Kenya

RAMSEY, Minn. — Friends and family were invited to a vigil in Brooklyn Center Tuesday night for a Ramsey couple that was reportedly killed in Kenya last week.
According to a GoFundMe started on behalf of the family, Edward and Grace Morema were killed at their home in Nyamakoroto village, Nyamira County on March 21. The couple, who also lived in Anoka County, leave behind five children, four of whom live in the Twin Cities and one who lives in Kenya, the fundraiser said.
The vigil will be from 4-6 p.m. at Centennial Park.
A Change.org petition calling for the U.S. Department of State to work with the Kenyan government on investigating the Morema's killings has more than 700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to the local media outlet Nation Africa, police arrested two suspects over the weekend in connection to the killings.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.