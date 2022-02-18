Ramsey PD seeking public's help locating missing endangered man

Officials say Crosby could in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area be driving a gray 2006 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota plates DEK044.

RAMSEY, Minn. — Police are asking for help locating an endangered 60-year-old Ramsey man

According to a press released from the Ramsey Police Department, officers were notified Friday morning that Clarence Sim Crosby had missed several medical appointments. Authorities say when they checked out his home, Crosby's vehicle was gone and it appeared he hadn't been inside in a few days.

Officials say Crosby could in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area be driving a gray 2006 Buick LeSabre with Minnesota plates DEK044.

Anyone with information about Crosby's whereabouts is asked to call the Ramsey PD through the Anoka County Central Communications at 763-427-1212.

